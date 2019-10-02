TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.00 and traded as high as $41.18. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 2,478,137 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCEHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $391.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

