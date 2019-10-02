Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.99

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 164110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 10.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 86.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Tenaris by 340.6% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

