Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 5.7%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.31, approximately 1,286,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,900,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

TELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tellurian’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

