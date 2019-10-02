TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading 11.4% Higher

TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.