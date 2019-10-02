TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $47,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19,806.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after purchasing an additional 953,793 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $69,308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after buying an additional 846,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after buying an additional 772,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,331. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.