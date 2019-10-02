Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synthorx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on cancer and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of THOR-707, IL-2 autoimmune synthorin, IL-10 synthorin and IL-15 synthorin which are in clinical stage. Synthorx Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

THOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Synthorx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THOR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 3,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,305. The company has a market cap of $566.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. Synthorx has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synthorx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Synthorx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synthorx by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Synthorx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synthorx by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

