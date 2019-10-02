SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Shares Up 0.8%

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95, 20,227 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 35.59%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

