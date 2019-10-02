SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

