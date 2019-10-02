Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $444,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. 21,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $23.83.

