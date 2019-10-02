Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $450,000 Investment in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock worth $8,235,425. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 98,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,452. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

