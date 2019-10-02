Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $513,000 in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Viad by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viad by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.94. 4,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,138. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Viad had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVI. ValuEngine cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $68,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $60,804.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,266.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

