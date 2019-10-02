Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 6,489 Shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

