Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $55,990.00.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

