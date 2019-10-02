Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 34,222 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,362. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $15.78.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

