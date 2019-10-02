SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Shares of STI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 2,220,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,215. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $69.57.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

