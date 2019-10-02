Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,525,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.83. The company had a trading volume of 351,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

