StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 5.2%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.38, 3,692,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,706,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.
STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 98.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,763,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,364,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,430,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
