StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 5.2%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.38, 3,692,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,706,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 98.14.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,763,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,364,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,430,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

