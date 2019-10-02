STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.58.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

TSE STEP traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,746. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.