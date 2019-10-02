Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.62

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $3.55. Steadfast Group shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,114,075 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.97%.

In other news, insider Francis O’Halloran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.62), for a total transaction of A$185,000.00 ($131,205.67). Also, insider Philip Purcell sold 60,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.64), for a total transaction of A$223,547.81 ($158,544.55).

Steadfast Group Company Profile (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

