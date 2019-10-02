STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $701,216.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00013252 BTC on exchanges including DSX, OKCoin, HitBTC and IDCM. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and $701,216.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038326 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.05383112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDCM, OKCoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kyber Network, Tokens.net and DSX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

