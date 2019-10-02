Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Trading Up 30%

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) shares were up 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $19.91, approximately 29,907,125 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,097% from the average daily volume of 2,497,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stars Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Stars Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stars Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stars Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stars Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

