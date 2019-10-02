STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Up 4.5%

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of STARPHARMA HOLD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

