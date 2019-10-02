Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. 2,470,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

