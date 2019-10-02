Stakinglab 24 Hour Volume Reaches $787.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $81,560.00 and $787.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00647972 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022326 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003994 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000463 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 972,037 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

