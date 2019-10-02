Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.14

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 527377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 32.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.