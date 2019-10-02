Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.22. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 2,221 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,700 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $37,746.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,172.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

