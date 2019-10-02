Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.22. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 2,221 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.
In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,700 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $37,746.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,172.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.