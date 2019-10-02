Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45.

About Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

