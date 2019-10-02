Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.57

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.57 and traded as high as $28.58. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 1,105,555 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.54%.

In related news, insider Christopher Wilks 133,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

