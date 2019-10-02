Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) PT Set at $1.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Shares of XPL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,421. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

