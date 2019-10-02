Snovian.Space 1-Day Volume Tops $88.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $198,640.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038420 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.05357509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 395,689,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,738,827 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.