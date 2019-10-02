Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Snap reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,073,311.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,958,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,952,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $507,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,430,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,585,458.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,307,116 shares of company stock worth $90,390,947.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap by 414,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 27,539,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,884,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Snap has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

