SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Down 2.7%

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31, approximately 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.