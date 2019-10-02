SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.53.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
