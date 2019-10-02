Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.43 ($124.92).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded down €2.60 ($3.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €84.55 ($98.31). The company had a trading volume of 61,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a one year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a one year high of €107.30 ($124.77). The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.24.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

