SixEleven (611) One Day Volume Hits $39.00

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, SixEleven has traded 82.1% lower against the dollar. SixEleven has a total market cap of $35,253.00 and $39.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SixEleven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SixEleven alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000145 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000256 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SixEleven Coin Profile

SixEleven (611) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 479,481 coins. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin . The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org

Buying and Selling SixEleven

SixEleven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SixEleven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SixEleven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SixEleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SixEleven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.