Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 120.67% and a negative return on equity of 5,057.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,418 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications makes up about 1.6% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 11.71% of Sequans Communications worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

