SEC (LON:SECG) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), 144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

About SEC (LON:SECG)

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

