SCRL (SCRL) One Day Volume Tops $215,552.00

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One SCRL token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. SCRL has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SCRL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.01009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090189 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL was first traded on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.