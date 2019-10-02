Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 203,865 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,431,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

