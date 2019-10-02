Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 8,310 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 230.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.92.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.62. 163,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,560. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

