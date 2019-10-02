Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.49 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 49,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.32. 4,154,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,751. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.04.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

