Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.76 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,903 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter worth $16,486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4,604.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 34.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

ARI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. 613,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 44.69, a current ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

