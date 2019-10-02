Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 14,604 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,359. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

