Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $61,000 in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 693,077 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,171,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 470,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 236,472 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

