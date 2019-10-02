SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.41

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and traded as high as $38.40. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 9,518 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFRY. Goldman Sachs Group cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

