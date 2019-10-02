SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.28 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00647667 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022058 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,639,688 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

