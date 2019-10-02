RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Given $7.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.54 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. RumbleON’s rating score has improved by 18.9% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RumbleON an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RMBL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $270.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.97 million.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

