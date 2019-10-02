Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $42,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $22,641,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after buying an additional 993,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 463.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 795,348 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 39.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after buying an additional 491,102 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 83.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 817,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 23,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,238. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.