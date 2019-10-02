Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,662 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 816,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 461,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,085. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.