Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$13.00

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PL. GMP Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

Pinnacle Renewable stock traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,718. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.67. The stock has a market cap of $257.08 million and a PE ratio of 58.32.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

